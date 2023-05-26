Wheel of Fortune cohost Vanna White was married to her ex-husband, George Santo Pietro, from 1990 to 2002. Scroll below for more details on their relationship and divorce.

Who Is Vanna White’s Ex-Husband, George Santo Pietro?

Prior to her relationship with George, Vanna was engaged to the late Young and the Restless actor John Gibson. The game show personality opened up about dealing with grief after her fiancé died in a plane crash in May 1986.

“The second I heard about it, I fell to my knees. It was just devastating,” she told People in October 2019 of the tragedy. “I heard from so many people who had shared the same experience of losing someone instantly in an accident, and that really helped me. I didn’t feel like I was alone. Because when something like that happens, you immediately think you’re the only one.”

Bei/Shutterstock

Vanna began dating George after meeting him through a mutual friend. She married the restaurateur in 1990 and got pregnant two years later. The TV star excitedly announced her pregnancy during an episode of Wheel of Fortune. Vanna suffered a miscarriage one week later.

“I so wanted to be pregnant and have a baby, so then when I finally got pregnant, I wanted to tell the world immediately,” she shared. “Obviously, I lost the baby, which was devastating after announcing it.”

The pair officially divorced in 2002 after 12 years of marriage. Vanna was later engaged to California businessman Michael Kaye from 2004 to 2006.

Do Vanna White and George Santo Pietro Have Any Children Together?

Vanna and George welcomed two children together during their marriage. Their eldest child, son Nicholas “Nikko” Santo Pietro, was born in June 1994. He shared a rare photo with his father on Instagram in November 2022.

The former couple’s second child, daughter Giovanna “Gigi” Santo Pietro, arrived in July 1997. She currently works at a tattoo studio in Venice, California.

Who Is Vanna White Dating Now?

Vanna met her current boyfriend, John Donaldson, in 2012 through mutual friends. The contractor owns a construction company called JDC Construction + Development Group.

“He was very different from George — which was exactly what Vanna needed. He was low-key and a bit of a homebody, like she is,” a friend of Vanna’s once told Closer of their relationship.