‘Wheel of Fortune’ Cohost Vanna White Loves Motherhood! See Her Best Quotes About Being a Mom of 2

Since joining Wheel of Fortune in the 1980s, Vanna White has become a sweetheart of television and a fan-favorite of viewers from all over the world. The Vanna Speaks author has also taken on the rewarding role of being a mom to her two children, Nicholas “Nikko” Santo Pietro and Giovanna “Gigi” Santo Pietro, with her ex-husband, George Santo Pietro. Whether it’s sharing sweet selfies with her kids or gushing about them on television, it is clear that Vanna prides herself in being a mom.

She was previously engaged to Young and the Restless actor John Gibson before he died in a plane crash in 1986. After hearing the devastating news, Vanna leaned on the support of Wheel of Fortune fans during her time of grief.

“I heard from so many people who had shared the same experience of losing someone instantly in an accident, and that really helped me,” the South Carolina native told People in October 2019. “I didn’t feel like I was alone. Because when something like that happens, you immediately think you’re the only one.”

The Goddess of Love actress found love again with George. She married the film director in 1990. Vanna announced her first pregnancy on television in the form of a puzzle in 1992. She later revealed that she suffered a miscarriage. In 1994, Vanna gave birth to her first child with John, son Nikko. Their daughter, Gigi, was born in 1997. The couple divorced in 2002 and the game show cohost has remained close to her children through it all.

The television personality moved on with real estate developer John Donaldson. The pair were introduced by a mutual friend in 2012. They hit it off after talking all night and started dating soon after. Though they have not walked down the aisle, Vanna feels like her relationship with John is rock solid.

“We’ve been together for eight years and it seems to be working so we’re both happy, so in my eyes, I feel — in both of our eyes — we feel married,” she told Closer in December 2019. “So I don’t think you necessarily have to have a piece of paper unless you want to. Everybody’s different, so for each his own.”

Keep scrolling to see Vanna’s sweetest quotes about being a mom of two.