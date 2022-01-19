‘Wheel of Fortune’ Cohost Vanna White Has a Sweet Bond With Her Kids! See Her Best Photos With Son Nikko and Daughter Gigi

America’s sweetheart Vanna White’s smile has lit up the Wheel of Fortune stage since the ‘80s. The television personality has played a huge role in the surge of viewership of nightly game shows ever since stepping onto the scene. But, one of the things that makes her happiest is the love and support she receives from her two children, Nicholas “Nikko” Santo Pietro and Giovanna “Gigi” Santo Pietro, whom she shares with ex-husband George Santo Pietro.

Vanna, who was previously engaged to actor John Gibson before his death in 1986, married George in 1990. Nikko was born in 1994 and Gigi was born in 1997. The couple divorced in 2002. In 2012, the Graduation Day actress found love again with her boyfriend John Donaldson.

Vanna has documented all of the fun family vacations she has gone on with her children and John, along with all of their special achievements. Both Nikko and Gigi have chosen career paths away from the spotlight and are pursuing their own passions. Gigi, who graduated from NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, works as a tattoo artist.

Gigi’s Instagram account is full of photos of her intricate tattoos. She is rather private about her personal life, but one thing Gigi inherited from her mother is her positive attitude and dedication to her work.

“It’s love that keeps me going. I LOVE what I do,” she captioned a March 2021 Instagram post. “It keeps me up at night. I work hard towards my craft so I can give you the best tattoo.”

Nikko, on the other hand, studied agriculture and loves to cook and bake. According to his Instagram bio, Nikko works in the produce industry. His passion for fresh produce is apparent in his videos and photos, showing off what he has been growing in his garden and baking fresh loaves of bread. The cooking enthusiast has also forged a special relationship with his mother over the years.

“I surprised Nikko in Seattle to celebrate his 24th birthday!” Vanna captioned a 2018 video on Twitter. “What a surprise it was! Happy birthday my sweet son! I love you!”

Keep scrolling to see the sweetest photos of Vanna and her two kids.