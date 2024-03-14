After 12 happy years together, Vanna White and her beau, real estate developer John Donaldson, are ready to wed. “John’s always wanted to make it official, but Vanna was hesitant, only because she didn’t feel it was necessary to marry again,” a friend tells Closer exclusively. “Things change though. Vanna just feels like the timing is right.”

The couple are planning to tie the knot in a small Hawaiian ceremony. “I like sun. I like warm, tropical,” says Vanna, 67, who shares a love of travel with John. While Vanna’s two adult children from her first marriage will likely be there, “it might just be Vanna and John, a justice of the peace, and whoever happens to be on the beach,” says the pal. “This wedding is all about the two of them.”