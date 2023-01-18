Good Morning America host Lara Spencer has shared so many parts of her personal life with viewers since joining the team in 2011. When it comes to her relationships, the news anchor has revealed rare insight into her two marriages to ex David Haffenreffer and Rick McVey. Keep scrolling for details on whether Lara and Rick are still together.

When Did Lara Spencer and Rick McVey Meet?

Lara was married to her first husband, David, from 2000 to 2015. They welcomed their eldest son, Duff, in 2002. Their second child, daughter Katharine, was born in 2004. After 15 years of marriage, the Flea Market Flip host and the real estate broker announced their split.

“After a lot of thought, care and consideration, we have decided to end our marriage,” the former couple said in a statement to Page Six at the time. “It’s a sad decision that did not come easily, especially because we respect and love each other and our children. They remain our top priority. We will raise them and care for them together.”

Courtesy of Lara Spencer/Instagram

A few years later, Lara met Rick on a blind date set up by a mutual friend. The mom of two and the tech entrepreneur quickly hit it off. The pair got engaged in January 2018 and got married in September of that year in Colorado. Rick is a dad to three daughters from a previous relationship.

Are Lara Spencer and Rick McVey Still Together?

There’s nothing the ABC News correspondent loves more than spending time with her spouse in their lovely Connecticut home! The pair are still together and seem to be happier than ever. Rick proved to be Lara’s Prince Charming after she underwent surgery on her foot to repair a torn plantar plate and ligament in January 2023. He went out to get her breakfast in a sweet gesture and remained by her side through her recovery.

Prior to her surgery, Lara spent the holidays with her family, sharing adorable photos from their fun festivities on Instagram. In November 2022, the TV presenter and her hubby got all dressed up to attend a wedding together. “Fancy date night with my baby,” Lara captioned a photo with Rick wearing stylish ensembles.

Lara and Rick also enjoy hanging out with her GMA costar Robin Roberts and her partner, Amber Laign. They had dinner together in December 2022, posing for a photo on Lara’s Instagram with the caption, “Rick’s angels.”