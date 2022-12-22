‘GMA’ Host Lara Spencer and Her Husband Rick Are a Perfect Match! See Their Cutest Photos Together

Good Morning America anchor Lara Spencer and her husband, Rick McVey, are so happy they hit it off on a blind date several years ago. Their connection blossomed so much; they knew they were destined to be together. After getting married in 2018, the happy couple have posted the cutest photos together looking more in love than ever before.

Prior to her marriage to Rick, Lara married her first husband, David Haffenreffer, in 2000. They welcomed two children together during their marriage, Duff and Katharine. The TV host and the real estate broker announced their split after 15 years of marriage in March 2015.

“After a lot of thought, care and consideration, we have decided to end our marriage,” the former couple said in a statement to Page Six at the time. “It’s a sad decision that did not come easily, especially because we respect and love each other and our children. They remain our top priority. We will raise them and care for them together.”

Despite her first marriage not working out, Lara still kept a positive outlook on the potential of finding love again. While the newscaster kept her relationship with Rick rather private at the start, she announced her engagement on GMA in January 2018 and showed off her massive diamond engagement ring during the episode. Her cohosts surprised her with champagne and a cake upon revealing the exciting news to the audience.

The Flea Market Flip host and the businessman got married in a romantic ceremony in Vail, Colorado, in front of 135 of their closest friends and family members. Lara wore a gorgeous Adam Zohar gown as she was escorted down the aisle by her son. After the nuptials, she took to social media to gush that it was the “best day ever.”

Rick was also married once before and shares three daughters with his first wife. Lara and her hubby share a passion for traveling with their blended family, going on vacations all over the world and snapping the most adorable pictures in the process. They’ve traveled back to Colorado several times over the years, reminiscing about the small town at the base of Vail Mountain in which they got married. Lara and Rick have also documented their adventures in London, Greece, Italy and more but nothing beats spending time together at their Connecticut home.

Keep scrolling to see the cutest photos of Lara and her husband, Rick, over the years.