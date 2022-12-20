Good Morning America host Lara Spencer has earned quite an impressive net worth since joining the team as a correspondent in 1999. On top of her work on the morning news program, she’s contributed to several television series and even added producing credits to her name. Keep scrolling to find out how much money she makes.

What Is Lara Spencer’s Net Worth?

Lara has an estimated net worth of $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The outlet also reports she is making a salary of around $3 million. The newscaster attended Pennsylvania State University on an athletic scholarship for diving. Though she had an immense passion for the sport, she ultimately decided to pursue journalism as her full-time career and never looked back.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

After completing a fellowship at NBC after college, Lara took her reporting knowledge to WDEF-TV in Chattanooga, Tennessee. She later moved on to cover news for News 12 Long Island and WABC-TV. When the opportunity to join the GMA team came knocking in 1999, the New York native knew it was a once-in-a-lifetime job.

After excelling in the correspondent role at GMA, Lara signed on to host The Insider from 2004 to 2011. She returned to GMA in 2011, becoming a lifestyle anchor. Three years later, she was promoted to official cohost of the series, becoming a regular alongside Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.



How Else Does Lara Spencer Make Money Aside From ‘GMA’?

Reporting isn’t Lara’s only passion. The TV personality, who has long had a love for antiquing, hosts Flea Market Flip on HGTV. She also authored two books on the subject of decorating homes with second hand decor: I Brake for Yard Sales and Flea Market Fabulous: Designing Gorgeous Rooms With Vintage Treasures. Lara loves the thrill of finding amazing vintage pieces in her travels.

“I’m always at flea markets and yard sales, but I promised my husband I wouldn’t become a hoarder,” she told HGTV in May 2022. “I constantly bring my stuff to consignment shops and auctions, so I actually don’t have any clutter in my home. … It’s a fun way to save money, but it’s also a fun way to make money. It’s sustainable and all very gratifying.”



The Everything But the House producer lives with her husband, Rick McVey, in a gorgeous Connecticut home. She shares two children, Duff and Katharine, with her ex-husband, David Haffenreffer, to whom she was married from 2000 to 2015.