HGTV fans are obsessed with the bond Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott have with their older brother, J.D. Scott. He has been their right-hand man when it comes to renovating homes and providing comedic relief on their popular shows. Fans have been curious about J.D.’s personal life and whether he is still married to Annalee Belle. Keep scrolling to see where their relationship currently stands.

Who Is J.D. Scott’s Wife, Annalee Belle?

J.D. and Annalee got engaged on Halloween in 2018. The celebrity makeup artist has worked on several of the Property Brothers shows with her now-husband. Annalee is also a talented hairstylist to the stars and a model.

Kcr/Shutterstock

The Brother vs. Brother backstage host wed his longtime love exactly one year after he proposed. Their 2019 Halloween wedding was held at a lavish Las Vegas home with vintage ‘40s and ‘50s decor. Their 180 guests arrived wearing Halloween costumes for the ceremony. For Annalee, their wedding was a dream come true.

“At some point in my 20s, I decided that if I was going to have a wedding, I wanted it to either be a backyard shindig or AN EVENT,” she wrote on Instagram in August 2019. “We’ve decided to combine both ideas for something really … well, marvelous!”

The pair celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Halloween in 2021. They carried on the tradition of dressing up in costumes and doing a photo shoot together to mark the occasion.

Are J.D. Scott and Annalee Belle Still Together?

J.D. and Annalee are closer than ever! The couple are still together and live in their gorgeous Las Vegas home that was renovated in 2019 on Property Brothers: Forever Home.

While J.D. and Annalee have shared so many photos together on social media, she decided to take a bit of a break from Instagram in January 2022. Six months later, she returned to the platform to give an update on her marriage.

“I continue to love people more and more, something I never thought I’d say,” she wrote alongside the July 2022 video. “My marriage is thriving, and I feel like every couple of months I think to myself, ‘It’s better than ever.’”

Do J.D. Scott and Annalee Belle Have Any Children Together?

J.D. and Annalee do not have any children together. They did celebrate the birth of their first nephew, Parker James, born to Drew and his wife, Linda Phan, in May 2022. The couple, who wed in 2018, announced the arrival of their little one on their podcast one month later.

“I’m still in awe and in disbelief,” Linda shared during the episode about becoming a mom. “I feel like every step of this pregnancy has taken me time to adjust. And then as soon as I almost adjust, it’s onto the next milestone or the next thing. I feel like I’m always playing catchup with my feelings.”