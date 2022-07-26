Fans of Property Brothers have been there for every step of Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott’s journey as HGTV stars! The pair have shared glimpses of their love lives, stories about their family and details about their personal transformations over the years. Drew underwent a drastic weight loss journey in 2017.

Drew appeared on season 25 of Dancing With the Stars. The television personality was paired with professional dancer Emma Slater for the competition. The judges were continuously impressed with his vibrant personality and flawless execution. The pair ultimately finished the competition in fourth place.

Throughout the competition, the Brother vs. Brother star lost 34 pounds. He flaunted his abs by going shirtless during a couple of his performances. Above all, Drew was happy that he got to explore his love for dancing in the world’s most iconic ballroom.

“I just feel great. I have more energy and I’m not stopping dancing,” he told Us Weekly in November 2017. “I’m going to be the most annoying person ever because I’m going to dance everywhere I go. My brother’s going to be like, ‘Stop dancing on the show already!’”

During his Dancing With the Stars journey, Drew received support from his now-wife, Linda Phan. She attended tapings and cheered him on in the crowd. “She’s like, ‘Oooh, hello abs,’” the TV host recalled Linda’s reaction to his new look.

Years later, Drew shared another part of his wellness routine that has become very important to him over the years.

“My wife, Linda, and I have found better sleep is a product of everything else we’re doing in our lives,” he told Restonic.com in 2020. “If we’re eating better, exercising and investing in our relationships with family and friends, it naturally helps us sleep better. One good thing leads to another.”

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple enjoyed spending time together at home, cooking and making lasting memories. In a December 2020 issue of Drew + Jonathan Reveal, the couple shared that one of their favorite recipes to make at home together was vegan mac and cheese.

“We made up this recipe,” Linda said. “I’m not great at following recipes and often just throw a bunch of stuff together and hope for the best. This one worked so I jotted it down. I’m the main cook in our house, but Drew’s the best sous chef!”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Drew’s weight loss transformation over the years.