Drew Scott and Linda Phan Love Sharing Cute Glimpses Into Their Marriage! See Their Best Photos Together

Property Brothers star Drew Scott knew there was something special about his wife, Linda Phan, from the moment he met her at Toronto Fashion Week in 2010. The lovebirds got engaged in 2017 and were married the following year. Their love has only gotten stronger since announcing Linda’s pregnancy in December 2021.

Linda began working at Scott Brothers Entertainment, the production company Drew owns with his twin brother, Jonathan Scott, shortly after they began dating. The decision to bring her onto the team was easy for the Dancing with the Stars alum to make.

“She’s great. That’s why she’s the creative director with our company,” Drew said in an April 2017 interview with Entertainment Tonight. “She has an architectural design background as well, and she has brilliant ideas and has great aesthetic and she’s really our property sister, we can say.”

The couple’s 2018 nuptials in Italy were documented in the TLC special Linda and Drew Say I Do. Viewers got to see Linda pick out her stunning dress and learn more about Drew’s decision to wear a kilt. The television personality burst into tears during the ceremony in an incredibly heartfelt moment caught on camera.

“The moment I saw Linda coming down the aisle … I was like, boohoo. I ugly cry,” he admitted. “I made it two words into my speech, and I completely fell apart. I knew it was going to happen and the good thing is when you’re wearing a kilt it’s a built-in tissue — I just took the snot off my face with the kilt.”

Linda and Drew were very open about experiencing fertility struggles as they tried to get pregnant for two years with their first child together. After undergoing IVF, they were elated to find out they were expecting.

“It has been an adventure to get here! We know we’re not alone in this experience and that everyone is filled with unique challenges along the way,” the pair wrote on Instagram with a photo showing off Linda’s baby bump. “When we first started down this path, we quickly felt so appreciative of the doctors we’ve been fortunate to work with, and fam and friends who supported us throughout, sharing their stories or simply just being there.”

