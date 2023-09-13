She’s cemented herself as one of the biggest stars on HGTV, but Hilary Farr’s life used to be drastically different. The Love It or List It star rarely opens up about her relationship history or her marriage to Gordon Farr. Scroll below to find out whether or not the pair are still together.

When Did Hilary Farr Marry Gordon Farr?

Hilary was born in Toronto to a British mother and a Canadian father and raised in London. In her early years, she studied at the Royal Ballet School. It didn’t take long for Hilary to realize that performing on stage and in front of cameras was what she wanted to pursue as a career. This led her to move to Los Angeles in search of acting roles.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show actress met Gordon, an entertainment mogul, after trading her ballet slippers for Hollywood film sets. Gordon has earned more than 30 credits as a writer and producer on programs like The New Dick Van Dyke Show, Bridget Loves Bernie, Hollywood Babylon and more.

One of his greatest successes was producing The Bob Newhart Show, which earned him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series in 1977. Hilary and Gordon got married in 1982 and she took the last name Farr in place of her maiden name, Labow. They welcomed one child together, son Josh Farr, in 1983.

Are Hilary Farr and Gordon Farr Still Together?

Despite keeping the last name Farr, Hilary and Gordon are no longer together. The former couple divorced in 2008. Other details about the demise of their marriage have been kept rather private.

These days, Hilary has been focused on filming the show Tough Love With Hilary Farr as well as spending time at her new home in Raleigh, North Carolina. The TV personality built the house from the ground up and fell in love with the final transformation.

“I had my own blank slate, so I indulged myself with all the ideas I’d been saving,” she told HGTV of the very personal project.

Hilary and Gordon also became grandparents to Josh’s three children. In June 2020, she shared a rare photo of Josh in a Father’s Day tribute on Facebook.

“My favorite father,” she captioned the picture. “This child of mine amazes me. He has never lost the little boy within and is filled with wonder, joy, fun, endless love and respect for his children and his beautiful wife. I’m so proud of him.”