Love It or List It host Hilary Farr is always looking for ways to redesign a home and spruce up the space. The HGTV star lives in a stunning house in Canada where she was born. She moved into the home in 1996 and has kept a lot of its classic design elements and charm.

The British-Canadian designer developed a passion for home renovation, following in the footsteps of her mother who was an avid interior decorator. Hilary was also interested in the arts and began performing in theater at a young age. She moved to Los Angeles and set her sights on snagging roles in film and television. In 1975, she landed a part in the iconic cult classic film The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

“It is an amazing fun fact,” Hilary said in a January 2020 interview about her experience in the film. “It came about because we lived — as a family — right below Tim Curry.”

After pursuing acting through the mid-’80s, the Rules of Renovation cofounder began to focus more on interior design. She landed the hosting role on Love It or List It in 2008 alongside cohost David Visentin. In 2021, Hilary debuted her new HGTV show, Tough Love With Hilary Farr, where she uses her design skills to help improve relationships in each home she visits.

When it came to decorating her own Toronto home, the Legend of the Werewolf actress decided on keeping an open floor plan. Her son, Josh, with ex-husband Gordon Farr, grew up in the house and would bring friends over all the time. Though Hilary travels a lot for work, it’s always very rewarding coming home to her gorgeous open space and getting to relax.

“It’s an interesting design because it works very well in the world of COVID by chance. I like the concept of open plan but I also like the idea of being able to close those spaces off,” Hilary told Heavy about the layout of her home in June 2021. “So, my solution is to not go fully open but make extra-large openings and then use pocket doors. So, you just have a very large opening, with absolute connection between the spaces when the doors are retracted into the walls.”

Keep scrolling to take a tour of Hilary’s Toronto home.