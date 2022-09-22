HGTV star Hilary Farr is a total expert when it comes to redesigning homes on the hit series Love It or List It. Her experience in the home design space has contributed to her impressive net worth. Keep scrolling to see how much money she makes.

What Is Hilary Farr’s Net Worth?

Hilary has an estimated net worth of $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Prior to becoming one of the most famous faces on HGTV, the British-Canadian star started her career as an actress. She made appearances in Stardust and Legend of the Werewolf before snagging a role in The Rocky Horror Picture Show opposite her former neighbor Tim Curry.

A few years after portraying Betty Munroe in the musical comedy, Hilary married film producer Gordon Farr in 1982. They welcomed one son, Josh Farr, during their marriage. Though the pair divorced in 2008, the City on Fire actress continued to go by her married name, Farr.

In addition to acting, Hilary found a passion for renovating homes all over the world. She won the cohosting role on Love It or List It in 2008 with costar David Visentin. The duo established a great friendship both on and off screen.

“There’s a genuine deep affection between us and a really good, genuine, healthy competition,” the businesswoman told Streets of Toronto in September 2012. “What you see is what you get. We do bicker. We are exact opposites. We adore each other. We make each other laugh a lot.”

Hilary landed a second design show called Tough Love With Hilary Farr in December 2021. The series has been a huge hit with HGTV viewers, as the former actress helps families fall in love with their homes again and mend broken relationships. Hilary told Distractify ahead of the show’s premiere that fans would get to see “a side of me that people haven’t seen.”

On top of her successful TV hosting career, Hilary started her own company called Hilary Farr Designs. The brand has produced several homeware collections sold by popular retailers. There truly is nothing Hilary can’t do and she’s grateful for such an incredible career.

“I have always loved creating beauty and design where none exists or has been lost, which I was lucky enough to be able to turn into a successful business,” she previously told Modern Wellness.