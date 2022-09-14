Nobody has an onscreen relationship quite like Hilary Farr and David Visentin! The Love It or List It stars first appeared on the program together in 2008, leading fans to wonder if they are dating, married or just friends. Keep scrolling to find out.

Are Hilary Farr and David Visentin Married to Each Other?

It’s been more than a decade since HGTV viewers were first introduced to the dynamic real estate duo. While the pair have great banter on the hit series and often share hilarious moments, they are no more than friends. Hilary and David are not married to each other but do have a special bond as pals and costars.

The series sees the former actress and the real estate mogul battle it out to win clients over with the decision of listing or keeping their current homes. There definitely are times when they get very passionate about their work, however, Hilary is always up for a challenge.

“There’s a genuine deep affection between us and a really good, genuine, healthy competition,” the Rocky Horror Picture Show alum told Streets of Toronto in September 2012. “What you see is what you get. We do bicker. We are exact opposites. We adore each other. We make each other laugh a lot.”

David shared Hilary’s same view on having a healthy competition on the show. Outside of the program, the TV stars enjoy hanging out too.

“We’re good friends, we hang out outside of the show,” he told Realtor.com in November 2021 about his longtime costar. “We go out for dinners, talk about the show, talk about life. But we’re both fairly competitive. So, even outside of the show, we’ve been known to banter and we have to be very careful when we’re in public because sometimes we’ll just start in on each other. What you see on the show is kind of our relationship.”

Who Is David Visentin’s Wife, Krista Visentin?

David found love outside of the world of television with his wife, Krista Visentin. The couple wed in 2006 and prefer to keep their relationship outside of the spotlight. David’s Instagram account was solely dedicated to sharing updates about the series before he stopped posting in 2015. The pair are parents to one son, Logan Visentin, whom they welcomed in 2011.

Is Hilary Farr Married?

Hilary is not currently married. She was married once in the past to Canadian TV producer Gordon Farr from 1982 to 2008. He has more than 30 writing and producing credits on IMDb. Some of his work included writing multiple episodes of The Love Boat, We Got It Made and Hollywood Babylon.

While their marriage ultimately didn’t work out, the pair are proud parents to one son, Josh Farr. Josh is a dad to three children, making Hilary a doting grandma. Despite her divorce from Gordon, she decided to keep her married name, Farr, instead of going by her maiden name, Labow.