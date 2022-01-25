Love It or List It host Hilary Farr is a master of turning clients’ homes into their dream spaces with her home design expertise. The HGTV star was born in Canada and decided to pursue both an acting career and her passion for home renovation. In the process, she met her ex-husband, Canadian TV producer Gordon Farr, and married him in 1982.

Hilary moved to the U.K. with her family when she was young and attended Royal Ballet School. Eventually, the interior design expert grew an interest in theater and later moved to Los Angeles. She snagged roles in Stardust and Frustrated Wives in 1974. The following year, Hilary’s biggest role came in The Rocky Horror Picture Show alongside her former neighbor, Tim Curry. She continued to take on other minor acting roles until the early ‘80s around the time she met Gordon, who had a bustling career of his own.

Courtesy of Hilary Farr/Instagram

The entertainment mogul has amassed more than 30 writing credits for his work in television and film. Gordon directed five episodes of the popular romantic comedy The Love Boat from 1979 to 1980. He also worked as a producer on the show for more than 60 episodes.

One of Gordon’s biggest successes was producing The Bob Newhart Show. In 1977, he earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series for his work on the CBS sitcom. Time added the series to its All-Time 100 TV Shows list. Gordon’s other writing credits include The Jeffersons, Starting From Scratch and Hollywood Babylon. In the early 2000s, the acclaimed writer worked on the Canadian series Jake and Jill.

His marriage with Hilary ended in divorce in 2008. Most of the details of their divorce and the end of their relationship have remained private. Despite no longer being together, Hilary opted to keep her married name, Farr, instead of changing it back to her maiden name, Labow.

During their marriage, the pair welcomed one son together, Josh Farr. Though both of his parents were involved in the entertainment industry at an early age, he opted to stay out of the spotlight. He did make both Hilary and Gordon grandparents with the arrival of his three children, a role that the Tough Love with Hilary Farr star is thankful for.

“I have three grandchildren whom I adore; they call me Zsa Zsa,” Hilary gushed in an August 2020 interview.