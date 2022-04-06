Love It or List It host Hilary Farr is always finding ways to make viewers fall in love with her even more! The HGTV star and her cohost, David Visentin, truly know how to take a home from drab to fab on the hit series. Viewers may be shocked to find out some surprising facts about the home designer that haven’t been mentioned on the show.

Hilary and David have proven to be quite the dynamic onscreen duo since they first embarked on their Love It or List It journey in 2008. Even though they may bicker sometimes, their friendship both on and off the screen has withstood the test of time.

​​“There’s a genuine deep affection between us and a really good, genuine, healthy competition,” the television personality told Streets of Toronto in September 2012. “What you see is what you get. We do bicker. We are exact opposites. We adore each other. We make each other laugh a lot.”

In December 2021, Hilary landed her own show on the popular home design network called Tough Love with Hilary Farr. The series is all about coming up with solutions to help families freshen up their homes and utilize all of the space they have. The concept of this show is a bit different from the one that first helped her find fame more than a decade ago.

“This is a show where we’re dealing with the emotional aspects and emotional problems that have gotten to a breaking point and just need to be solved,” the Canadian-born host told Realtor.com in January 2022. “At the same time, there is a personal process between me and the homeowners that is fun. It’s revealing about the owners and sometimes about me because I’m sharing my life experiences as it parallels theirs. So they can understand that I do empathize, but I also have the experience to be able to help them understand the solutions.”

When she is not filming one of her incredibly popular shows, Hilary enjoys winding down at her stunning Toronto home. She is constantly raving about the open floor plan that offers a ton of space to relax or entertain guests.

“It’s an interesting design because it works very well in the world of COVID by chance. I like the concept of an open plan but I also like the idea of being able to close those spaces off,” Hilary told Heavy.com about the layout of her home in June 2021.

