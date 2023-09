HGTV’s Hilary Farr Built a 2nd Home in North Carolina! Take a Tour of Her Beautiful New Estate

HGTV star Hilary Farr has expanded her real estate portfolio! The Love It or List It host decided to build a second home in Raleigh, North Carolina, from the ground up.

“I had my own blank slate, so I indulged myself with all the ideas I’d been saving,” she told HGTV of her new residence.

Scroll below to see photos inside of Hilary’s second home.