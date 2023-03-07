Hilary Farr Is Proud of Son Josh’s Accomplishments! See Rare Photos of Her Only Child

As one of the most famous faces on HGTV, Hilary Farr has built quite a reputation as a leading interior design expert. When she’s not filming Love It or List It, the TV personality loves spending time with her son, Josh Farr, and her grandkids, whom she shares rare photos of on occasion.

Hilary was married to Canadian television producer Gordon Farr from 1982 to 2008. They welcomed their only child together, Josh, in 1983. The Tough Love With Hilary Farr host raised her son in Toronto in a home she has posted photos of on social media along with memories from Josh’s childhood.

“This is where my son was growing up,” the proud mom said while giving Today viewers a tour of her house in July 2020. “It was full of hairy, smelly teenage boys raiding the fridge, and making a horrible mess and being noisy, which was fine, I would just close the doors and hang out in my space.”

While Hilary and Josh are incredibly close, most details about his upbringing have been kept pretty private. In a May 2018 post on her website, the British-Canadian entrepreneur revealed her son calls her “MM” which stands for “Mighty Mumster.” When it came to naming her greatest achievement in her life, Hilary sweetly replied, “Everything my son has ever done.”

In recent years, the HGTV star has given glimpses of her life as a mom and grandmother on her social media accounts, including a darling Mother’s Day video posted in May 2020.

In the adorable clip shared on her Facebook page, Josh sat on a sofa with his three children. The kiddos were all smiles as their dad recalled a childhood memory about Hilary giving him haircuts.

The following month, Hilary posted a Father’s Day tribute to her son with a throwback photo from his childhood.

“My favorite father,” she gushed in the June 2020 Facebook caption. “This child of mine amazes me. He has never lost the little boy within and is filled with wonder, joy, fun, endless love and respect for his children and his beautiful wife. I’m so proud of him.”



Fans of the former actress were thrilled to learn more about her personal life, including her role as a doting grandmother. “You have an awesome family!” one fan commented. “You raised this amazing young man to be the awesome son, husband and father that he is. You did a great job! Be proud!”

Keep scrolling to see rare photos of Hilary’s son, Josh.