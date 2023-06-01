It’s no secret that despite the ups and downs in their relationship, Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman have always maintained a close friendship. The Matilda actor and the Cheers alum separated in 2012 but recently gave an update on where their marriage stands today. Keep scrolling to find out whether they are still married.

Why Did Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman Separate?

Danny and Rhea first met in 1971 while he was performing in a production of The Shrinking Bride. They began dating shortly after and got married in 1982. After 30 years of marriage, their publicist, Stan Rosenfield, confirmed to multiple outlets that the couple separated in October 2012.

In 2013, the pair reconciled and decided to give their marriage another shot. Four years later, Danny and Rhea separated for the second time.

“We’re friends,” the Dumbo actor shared of their relationship during a March 2019 interview with People. “We’re happy. Everybody’s happy.”

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Do Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman Have Any Children Together?

Danny and Rhea share three children. Their eldest daughter, Lucy, was born in 1983. In 1985, their family expanded again with the arrival of their second daughter, Grace. The Batman Returns actor and the You People actress welcomed their youngest child, son Jake, in 1987.

Are Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman Still Married?

Despite announcing their separation twice over the past two decades, Danny and Rhea never officially got divorced.

“Danny and I, we are still married,” Rhea explained during a May 2023 episode of Lemonada Media‘s “Wiser Than Me” podcast with Julia Louis-Dreyfus. “And we are still very good friends, and we see each other a lot. And our family is still the most important thing to both of us.”

The New York native also provided an exciting update on her family during the episode.

“The best part [about being 75] is that my children have grown and one of them had a grandchild,” she said. “Everybody said it will change your life when you have a grandchild, and it does. There’s a certain love.”

It wasn’t the first time Rhea opened up about where her relationship with her estranged husband stands after their second separation.

“I’m not getting divorced,” the Taxi actress explained during a May 2019 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “That’s not in the picture, no, no, no. Not happening … What for? We do live separately. We see each other a lot, too.”