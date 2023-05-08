So many Hollywood couples met while working together on iconic films and television shows. Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen‘s relationship blossomed with a little help from their acting roles before getting married in 1995. Scroll below to find out whether the pair are still together.

How Many Times Has Ted Danson Been Married?

Prior to marrying Mary, Ted had been married twice before. The Cheers alum was married to Randall “Randy” Danson (née Gosch) from 1970 to 1975. In 1977, he married his second wife, Casey Coates. The former couple were officially divorced in 1993. His marriage to Mary in 1995 marked his third trip down the aisle.

How Many Times Has Mary Steenburgen Been Married?

Mary was married to her first husband, actor Malcolm McDowell, from 1980 to 1990. Five years after their split, she tied the knot with Ted.

When Did Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen Meet?

Ted and Mary first met in 1983 when he auditioned to play the role of her husband in the film Cross Creek. He did not end up getting the part. They reconnected a decade later when they both landed roles in 1993’s Pontiac Moon. Two years later, the costars got married in a stunning ceremony at Martha’s Vineyard.

Are Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen Still Together?

It seems like nothing can break the bond Ted and Mary share! They are still together and are always showing support for one another. The Golden Globe winner revealed the secret to their lasting marriage.

“I’m in love. We’re in love. That handles a lot,” he told Entertainment Tonight in January 2021. “We make each other laugh. I admire her. If I could be a woman, I’d want to be her.”

Do Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen Have Any Children?

Though they do not have any biological children together, both Ted and Mary welcomed kids during their previous relationships. The Mr. Mayor actor is a dad to his eldest daughter, Kate Danson, whom he welcomed during his marriage to Casey. The pair also adopted their younger daughter, Alexis Danson, prior to their split.

Mary is a mom to daughter Lilly McDowell and son Charlie McDowell from her first marriage. The Step Brothers actress and her hubby enjoy spending time with their blended family.

“I’m kind of a Pollyanna. I’m having the best time,” Ted gushed to Closer in February 2019. “I have great kids and grandkids, and I’m married to the most beautiful, funny wife. It’s really [on] my bucket list to enjoy every second I have with these astounding people around me. My life is brilliant, and I’m very grateful.”