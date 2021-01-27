Ted Danson and his third wife, Mary Steenburgen, have one of the most romantic love stories in all of Hollywood. Not only have the Cheers alum and the Step Brothers actress created a beautiful blended family of four kids, but the lovebirds have maintained their strong marriage for more than 25 years.

Ted and Mary first met on the set of 1994’s Pontiac Moon. As the Good Place actor recalled during an exclusive interview with Closer Weekly, the pair established quite the bond during a five-hour canoe ride while filming the hit adventure drama.

“We paddled in sync,” Ted remembered while chatting with Closer in July 2018. “We went out as friends and by the time we came back, we were in love.”

It was practically love at first sight for Ted and Mary, but the Becker actor said he had many reservations when it came to dating. Because Ted endured two previous failed marriages with ex-wives Randy Danson (1970–1975) and Casey Coates (1977–1993), he insisted he was “done with relationships.”

However, that all changed when he crossed paths with the Back to the Future Part III actress, who was also previously married to her first husband, Malcolm McDowell, from 1980 to 1990. “Ironic how life works in those moments,” Ted gushed to Closer. “Once you throw up your arms and surrender, a lot of times things come your way.”

From that moment on, the Emmy Award winner and the brunette beauty solidified their status as a couple, and after less than one year together, they tied the knot in 1995. At the time of their nuptials, Ted became the doting stepfather of Mary’s two kids, Charlie McDowell and Lilly McDowell — whom she shares with ex-husband Malcolm. Ted is also the dad of his own children, Kate Danson and Alexis Danson, with ex-wife Casey.

It’s been more than two decades since Ted and Mary tied the knot, but the Hollywood couple is going stronger than ever nowadays. While chatting with Closer, the CSI: Las Vegas actor and the Book Club actress dished why they believe their bond is unbreakable.

“We’ve been through it all, and you just need to have a lot of faith in each other,” Mary explained. “By the time we met, we didn’t want any ties in our life, so we’re free and absolutely honest with each other. That helps a lot It’s amazing to have a partner who gets you.”

