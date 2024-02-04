Date Night! Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen Look so in Love on 2024 Grammys Red Carpet

After nearly 30 years of marriage, Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen look more in love than ever! The longtime couple attended the 2024 Grammys together on Sunday, February 4.

It was a red carpet date night for the duo, who tied the knot in 1995. The lovebirds were all smiles as they posed for photos together on the red carpet.

