ted danson mary steenburgen 2024 grammys red carpet

Getty

Date Night! Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen Look so in Love on 2024 Grammys Red Carpet

Couples
Feb 4, 2024 6:43 pm·
By
After nearly 30 years of marriage, Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen look more in love than ever! The longtime couple attended the 2024 Grammys together on Sunday, February 4.

It was a red carpet date night for the duo, who tied the knot in 1995. The lovebirds were all smiles as they posed for photos together on the red carpet.

Scroll through the gallery below for photos of Ted and Mary’s red carpet date night at the Grammys!

