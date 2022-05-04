Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Are Madly in Love! See the Cutest Photos She Has Shared With Her Husband

So happy together! Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard truly are a perfect match. The Veronica Mars actress and the podcast host got married in 2013 and are now parents to two daughters, Lincoln and Delta. Over the years, the couple have posted the cutest photos together on social media and proven that their connection is one of a kind.

Kristen met her hubby at a birthday dinner for producer Shauna Robertson in 2007. They had both just gotten out of long-term relationships when they met.

“The only thing I remember is that he talked so much,” The Good Place star shared on the “Sunday Sitdown” podcast in November 2019. “I was like, ‘This guy can talk.’ And then I didn’t know who he was. I’m like, ‘Maybe is that one of the guys from Jackass or something?'”

Dax left quite the impression on his future wife. Two weeks after their first interaction, the pair both met up again at a hockey game. They hit it off and fell in love soon after. In 2009, they began filming the romantic comedy When in Rome together. With encouragement from Kristen’s Couples Retreat costar Jason Bateman, Dax popped the question that year.

“I never loved dating. I think it’s very uncomfortable to put yourself out there and be vulnerable,” Kristen told Parade in August 2010 after getting engaged. “I’m much more comfortable in a relationship and I’m very happy.”

The couple got married in 2013 and became parents that year when their eldest daughter, Lincoln, was born. Their youngest daughter, Delta, arrived in 2014. After starting a family together and supporting each other through their busy careers, Kristen and Dax have strengthened their relationship.

“We have a very healthy marriage and we got there by doing therapy when we needed it, and constantly doing fierce moral inventories,” the Frozen actress told People in March 2017. “We both take responsibility when we are wrong, and I think it is easy to work with him because I married him, because I enjoy spending time with him and I trust him. That is exactly what I want in someone that I work with.”

Keep scrolling to see all of the sweet photos Kristen and Dax have shared together.