In July 2010, Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher got married in a dreamy wedding in Georgia. Many years later, the American Idol winner gave an update on where her relationship with the Canada-born hockey player stands now. Scroll below to find out if the couple is still together.

How Did Carrie Underwood Meet Mike Fisher?

The “Blown Away” singer and the former NHL star met through her bassist, Mark Childers. Mike came backstage after one of Carrie’s concerts to introduce himself. They quickly hit it off but navigating the beginning of their relationship in the spotlight proved to be difficult due to their conflicting schedules.

“I mean, can I make dating more difficult?” the Grammy Award winner once said during an episode of VH1’s Behind the Music. “Let’s get a hockey guy who lives in another country. Awesome.”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Still, they decided to continue to pursue things long-distance in the months that followed. In December 2009, Carrie and Mike got engaged. Seven months later, they walked down the aisle in a gorgeous wedding ceremony in front of their friends and family.

Are Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Still Together?

In their 2020 docuseries, Mike and Carrie: God & Country, the songstress and the athlete admitted to facing several highs and lows in their marriage.

“We learn from each other and have spirited discussions about things that we disagree on, but at the end of the day, we love each other very much,” Carrie said in one episode.

The duo learned how to effectively communicate with each other through their differences, leading them to celebrate their 12-year wedding anniversary in July 2022. They are still happily married.

Do They Have Any Children Together?

Carrie and Mike are the proud parents of two kids. Their eldest son, Isaiah, was born in February 2015. Isaiah became a big brother when his younger sibling, Jacob, was born in January 2019. The musician could not be happier with her career and life as a parent of two precious boys.

“I love my role as a mom and wife. In addition to what I get to do onstage, I go to baseball practice,” Carrie gushed in a May 2023 interview with Vegas Magazine. “It’s wonderfully ordinary, and I love that. In a lot of ways, I lead a double life. I’m mom at home, and then I fly away to Vegas or to go on tour.”