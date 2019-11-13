Before Mike Fisher tied the knot with country superstar Carrie Underwood, the handsome hunk was paving quite the career for himself in professional sports. Ever since he was a young boy growing up in Ontario, Canada, the now-39-year-old hunk came to know and love the game of ice hockey.

After playing the winter sport throughout his childhood and teen years, Mike made his NHL debut for the Ottawa Senators in the 1999-2000 season. For a series of years, the professional sportsman excelled as the team’s centerman until he was traded to the Nashville Predators in early 2011.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

As Mike was still playing for the Ottawa Senators around 2008, he and Carrie crossed paths for the first time after the singer’s bass guitarist, Mark Childers, wanted to set them up on a blind date. Although she couldn’t deny Mike’s sexy smolder, Carrie, 36, was actually cautious when it came to getting set up.

She even joked about the start of their relationship while once chatting with VH1’s Behind the Music. “I mean, can I make dating more difficult?” the blonde beauty adorably recalled. “Let’s get a hockey guy who lives in another country. Awesome.” Aww!

Despite her speculations, Carrie invited Mike backstage at one of her shows instead of going on a typical first date. After hanging out with the hockey heartthrob between her performance, Carrie admitted to the outlet that she immediately texted her bandmate to let him know that she thought Mike was “hot, hot, hot.” LOL!

Nearly three months after their first hangout, Carrie and Mike reunited at the New Year’s Eve celebration in New York City. Even though the “Before He Cheats” songstress got the hint that her date was kind of shy, she decided to go in for their first kiss.

“We were in front of people, and he’s not a big PDA guy,” Carrie told Glamour. “I figured, I’ll go in for it because he can’t leave me hanging, right? So I made him kiss me in public.” After sealing their romance with a smooch, Carrie and Mike began dating. By the end of 2009, the couple was engaged.

Even though Mike and Carrie were falling in love, the two were still sharing a long-distance relationship considering Carrie was tied up in Nashville, while Mike was playing hockey in Canada. Just a year after the twosome tied the knot in 2010, Mike got the good news that he was moving to Nashville after being traded by the Ottawa Senators.

“I was praying a few days before about [moving teams],” the handsome hunk once said, noting that it was blessing he was picked up by the Nashville Predators. “I was just so frustrated and said ‘God, if you have me go somewhere take care of it, look after it,’ and he sure did that. He put me in a place I was comfortable with and I think that’s part of the reason that this is the place I’m supposed to be.”

Since the beloved pair made their love official, Mike and Carrie have experienced a ton of life changes together. In 2016, they became parents for the first time when they welcomed Isaiah, 4, in 2015. Carrie and Mike also welcomed son Jacob, 9 months, in January 2019.

Following the 11th anniversary of the first time they met, Carrie took to Instagram to celebrate the special milestone. “11 years ago yesterday, I met the love of my life … patient, kind, the best dad, handsome, of course!” the doting wife wrote on Instagram in early October. “Someone who accepts me and all my flaws … the same as me in many ways … opposite in some. But he is my match. The iron to sharpen me.”

Mike couldn’t be more perfect for his country sweetheart!