Carrie Underwood is living happily “Ever Ever After” with her massive net worth. The country superstar first rose to fame after winning season 4 of American Idol in 2005. Since then, Carrie, 38, has taken over the country music scene as a record 23-time CMT Award winner. Music is not the only area of the entertainment world she has gone on to conquer. You will be blown away by how much money the powerhouse performer actually makes.

Carrie’s estimated net worth is $140 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The Oklahoma native’s career started when she took a leap of faith to audition for the hit singing competition. Winners of the first few seasons of American Idol were reportedly awarded million-dollar recording contracts. Carrie also won access to a private jet and a Ford Mustang. She signed with Sony Music Nashville and released five record-shattering studio albums.

Mark Humphrey/AP/Shutterstock

The seven-time Grammy winner later signed with Capitol Records Nashville. Three more successful albums followed, leading the “Before He Cheats” singer to sell over 65 million records worldwide throughout the span of her 16-year career. A bulk of Carrie’s earnings have come from touring the world. Her 2016 Storyteller Tour amassed $58.1 million, just one of her many concert tours with sold-out dates.

In 2014, a contract obtained by Smoking Gun reportedly revealed that Carrie, who made her feature film debut in Soul Surfer in 2011, sought $500,000 for each concert that she performed. In addition to making millions from her popular music, Carrie launched a clothing line called CALIA. The collection is now sold at DICK’S Sporting Goods. She has also been paid to be the face of several other brands like Sketchers and Almay.

NFL fans know Carrie has been NBC’s go-to artist since 2013 to perform the Sunday Night Football theme song. Major cable networks charge millions to run ads during NFL games and the Super Bowl. Carrie’s musical contribution to the NFL season is expected to rake in just as much.

“This season is my ninth season working with the incredible people at ‘Sunday Night Football,’” the mother of two, who shares sons Isaiah and Jacob with husband Mike Fisher, said in a press release. “People, they need that togetherness. I love the challenge, taking the song that is so synonymous with ‘Sunday Night Football’ and finding new ways to make it fresh.”

Carrie became a New York Times best-selling author in 2020 with her book, Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul. The book landed in the fifth spot on the Top 50 list of best-selling books from all publishers, according to NPD BookScan. Over 10,000 copies were sold within the first month of its release. Carrie has the largest net worth out of all American Idol contestants, with Kelly Clarkson close behind.