Carrie Underwood is living a fabulous life in her Nashville home with her husband, Mike Fisher, and their two sons, Isaiah and Jacob. The country music songstress and her hockey player husband custom-built the massive mansion on a 400-acre plot over a number of years.

Carrie and Mike first purchased the large stretch of land, which features rolling hills and sweeping views of their incredible farm, for more than $3 million in 2011, Variety reported. The following year, the pair gave the OWN network a tour of their then-empty plot.

“I like that ridge over there, it sees everything,” Mike shared while driving around their land in 2012. “We just planted an orchard on the other side.” The former NHL star and the “Before He Cheats” singer also showed off their “picnic area” on another part of their property. “It’s a nice high spot, has a nice breeze,” he explained. “We’ll have a little picnic area, some more trees.”

Years later, the American Idol alum opened up about their new digs while chatting with Country Living in 2016. “My husband, Mike, and I are designing our forever home,” she gushed in one of the magazine’s issues. “My must-haves are a wood-burning fireplace, a porch swing and rocking chairs.”

As they constructed the jaw-dropping abode, Carrie and Mike brought their dreams to life. The duo — who tied the knot in 2010 — built a gorgeous mansion fitted with tons of rooms, a full basement, various living areas, multiple bedrooms and bathrooms, as well as a handful of garages.

According to Country Fancast, the Grammy Award winner and the Canada native moved into their sprawling space after it was completed in 2018. Since then, Carrie and Mike have given fans some rare glimpses inside the residence while hanging out with their kids.

Prior to building their dream house, the parents of two were previously residing in a 7,000 square-foot home in Nashville. Although the country star had lived in the four-bedroom, six-bathroom residence since 2007, she rushed to move into her new mansion after she suffered a fall at her former property in November 2017.

Considering Carrie had to get over 40 stitches in her face, she wanted to let go of the home because “that’s where she fell,” a source told People at the time. “The decision came after her fall.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos inside Carrie and Mike’s forever home!