Happy 10th wedding anniversary, Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher! The beloved country music songstress gushed over the 10 “incredible” years of marriage in a heartwarming tribute to honor the day she tied the knot with the former hockey pro in 2010.

“Hey you, two crazy kids,” the 37-year-old beauty wrote via Instagram on Friday, July 10. “Believe it or not, someday you both will become (slightly) less awkward, you’ll grow up to have pretty cool jobs, you’ll meet backstage at some girl’s concert, fall in love, get married, have two amazing boys and live happily ever after!”

Alongside two individual throwback photos of herself and Mike, 40, as kids, the “Love Wins” singer marveled at their enviable journey. “These past 10 years have been pretty incredible with you, @mfisher1212!” Carrie sweetly continued. “Here’s to many many more … without the bowl cuts! I love you and I thank the good Lord that He brought those two kids together! HAPPY ANNIVERSARY!”

On top of their roles as a loving husband and wife, Carrie and Mike are the proud parents of their two sons. In February 2015, they welcomed their first child, 5-year-old Isaiah, followed by 18-month-old Jacob almost four years later in January 2019.

Although the Grammy Award winner and the Canadian hockey star relish in their lives as a doting mom and dad, their path to parenthood wasn’t so easy. Following Isaiah’s birth, Carrie struggled to have another baby as she suffered three miscarriages throughout 2017 and early 2018.

During an episode of the couple’s new web series, Mike and Carrie: God & Country, the loving mom got candid about the heartbreak she felt after losing her three pregnancies. “I had an honest conversation with God, and I told him how I felt,” she shared. “I was a little angry and, of course, you feel guilty for being mad at your creator … I told him we needed something. We needed to have a baby or not, ever, because I couldn’t keep going down that road anymore.”

Because the American Idol alum and Transformers actor hoped to expand their family quickly after Isaiah arrived, Carrie said her tumultuous road to motherhood was almost too much for her to handle. “It sounds wrong when you say it, but it’s one of those ‘bad things that happen to other people,’ you know what I mean?” she asked while holding back tears.

Fortunately, Mike did his best to remain positive throughout the devastating ordeal. While he noted he was “frustrated” and was “wrestling” with thoughts, the doting dad got the clarity he needed following “the most honest” conversation with God. “I heard, not audibly, but I sensed that God told me that we were going to have a son, and his name’s Jacob,” Mike recalled.

Since Carrie had a successful pregnancy with baby Jacob, the Hollywood duo couldn’t be more elated to have their beautiful brood. “Mike loves having two little boys to run around outdoors and to teach sports. And motherhood has fulfilled Carrie and keeps her feeling grounded,” an insider shared with Closer Weekly in June. “The boys are their world and they always say how happy they are as a family of four.”

