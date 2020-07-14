Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher‘s relationship timeline proves they can take on anything together. From their best moments together, like when they welcomed their two sons, Isaiah and Jacob, to their toughest times, like Carrie’s three miscarriages, these two are devoted through thick and thin.

The duo’s love story dates back to the first moment they met in 2008. Carrie’s bassist Mark Childers tried to set her up on a date with Mike, who was playing for the Ottawa Senators at the time. “I mean, can I make dating more difficult? Let’s get a hockey guy who lives in another country. Awesome,” she hilariously recalled on VH1’s Behind the Music. But Carrie couldn’t deny that she found Mike attractive.

The “Before He Cheats” singer ended up meeting him when she invited Mike backstage at one of her concerts. “Hot, hot, hot,” she recalled herself saying of the first time she laid eyes on her hubby, and the feeling was mutual. “First time I saw her,” Mike said on the show, “[I thought] she was more beautiful in person than on TV.” After their initial encounter, Carrie and Mike soon started dating.

On New Year’s Eve 2008, they ended up having their first kiss as they watched the ball drop in Times Square. “We were in front of people, and he’s not a big PDA guy,” the musician told Glamour in an interview. “I figured, I’ll go in for it because he can’t leave me hanging, right? So I made him kiss me in public.” Mike enjoyed that kiss so much, he asked Carrie to marry him the following year.

After they tied the knot in July 2010, they welcomed their first child, son Isaiah Fisher, in February 2015, and their second child, Jacob Fisher, in January 2019. Things were going so great for the couple that the “Cry Pretty” singer gave her lover the best shout-out for their milestone 10-year anniversary.

“These past 10 years have been pretty incredible with you, @mfisher1212! Here’s to many many more,” Carrie wrote on Instagram.

