Moving to New York City was a huge step for Jenny Mollen and her husband, Jason Biggs! The pair had originally planted their roots in Los Angeles but decided to make the big leap to the Big Apple. They purchased their beautiful four-bedroom Manhattan condo in 2017.

The couple are parents to their eldest son, Sid, born in 2014, and youngest son, Lazlo, born in 2017. In a June 2022 interview with People, Jenny shared that the duo ultimately decided to move their family because they felt their California home was haunted.

“A psychic told me that it was a ghost dog, but he had an old man partner. And I was like, ‘Listen, the dog can stay, but the old man needs to leave.’ I can’t have an old man here,” she recalled. “The psychic said, ‘Well, he wants to teach Sid historical facts.’ And that’s when I was out.”

The American Pie actor and the Angel alum initially moved to Tribeca. They later decided Manhattan’s West Village was the perfect neighborhood for them. After purchasing their pad, the home design projects began for the duo, who got married in 2008. Jenny knew that she wanted their condo to be full of incredible art pieces and vintage finds.

“It was important to me that it really felt like us and that every piece had a story,” she said. “At one point, I did have a midlife crisis where I decided I was a vintage furniture dealer.”

Since moving into the space, located in a former factory, the lovebirds have shared so many beautiful moments with their children. Jason grew up in New Jersey so moving to New York gave him a little taste of home. He reflected on the style and decor of their lovely house in a May 2018 interview with Architectural Digest.

“Our taste in art has also evolved. I think we’re getting a little bit more into a contemporary art space, which is a bit more abstract,” the Orange Is the New Black actor said. “When we first met, I was really into street art. I still am. We were also really into Pop Surrealism, like Mark Ryden. That’s what we were collecting. But I feel like there’s been a bit of a graduation. This apartment feels more adult, which has trickled down into our taste and design and art.”

Keep scrolling to take a tour of Jenny and Jason’s New York City home.