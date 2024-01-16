Carrie Underwood Is Head Over Heels for Her Sweet Family! See Their Cutest Photos Together

There is nothing Carrie Underwood loves more than her husband, Mike Fisher, and their two adorable sons, Isaiah and Jacob. The couple’s journey to parenthood began when they met in 2008. The “Before He Cheats” singer and the former pro hockey star tied the knot on July 10, 2010, and five years later, they welcomed their first baby boy.

“Tiny hands and tiny feet … God has blessed us with an amazing gift!” Carrie wrote on Facebook next to a snap of Isaiah’s little hand in February 2015.

When Carrie welcomed Jacob on January 21, 2019, she gave him a big shout-out on Instagram. “His mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle!” she wrote. “Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good.”

