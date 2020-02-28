Mom of two Carrie Underwood made sure to give a sweet shout-out to her eldest son, Isaiah, in honor of his fifth birthday. The iconic country star shared the heartwarming tribute via Instagram on Friday, February 28.

“He is 5 today. Where did these last five years go?” Carrie, 36, gushed in the caption of her post, which included a gorgeous, never-before-seen black and white photo of Isaiah as a newborn. “It’s so bittersweet watching your children grow up. You want them to stay little and chubby and cuddly forever but it’s also so much fun seeing them turn into little people!”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The “Before He Cheats” songstress — who shares the adorable birthday boy, as well as 1-year-old son Jacob with longtime husband Mike Fisher — then marveled at how far her little man has come since the proud parents welcomed him in February 2015.

“Isaiah, you are funny and smart and such a caring little boy!” Carrie sweetly continued. “You already have so much love for God and for all those around you. The day I became your mother was the day my life changed forever. You are 5 today, but you will always be my baby boy … no matter how old you get. Thank you for being you.” Aww!

Although Carrie feels pretty blown away by how amazing her two little bundles of joy are, her journey to motherhood wasn’t exactly easy. In fact, the “Jesus, Take the Wheel” singer has been extremely candid about her life as a mom of two since first sharing the news that she and Mike, 39, suffered three miscarriages before finally welcoming baby No. 2 in early 2019.

Almost a year after first revealing the heartbreaking ordeal in an emotional interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the “Cry Pretty” singer gave fans an update on how she was doing. Carrie admitted to The Guardian that although she was holding up, she could no longer hide how it really affected her.

“I was still trying to do my job and put on a smiley happy face and be Carrie Underwood,” she shared with the outlet in June 2019. “And then I’d go home and fall apart.” Carrie said as someone with a platform, she felt obligated to speak up.

“It’s something that people don’t really talk about. Even people who are my friends and I know well, after I talked about it were like, ‘My gosh, me too!’” she gushed of confiding in close friends. “And I feel like it’s something I should’ve known about them.”

If Carrie is your mom, we bet every day feels like a birthday!