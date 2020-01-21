Baby’s first trip around the sun! Carrie Underwood took to social media to celebrate son Jacob’s first birthday on Tuesday, January 21 — exactly one year after the beloved country singer’s latest bundle of joy arrived into the world.

“Happy birthday, Jacob! How are you already 1 year old?” Carrie’s emotional post began. “You are smiley, crazy, smart, soooo fast and into everything! And, apparently, you love cake! I can’t wait to see your personality continue to shine!”

“I have a good feeling you’re going to keep us all on our toes for years to come!” the “Love Wins” singer — who shares Jacob as well as son Isaiah, 4, with husband Mike Fisher — continued. “I thank God for you each and every day. You are truly our miracle baby!!! Mommy loves you! Swipe to see how cute the cake was before Jake got ahold of it! 😂.”

The post Carrie, 36, shared is a slideshow showing a camouflage-clad Jacob absolutely demolishing a cake. If you scroll through, you can see just how much the little guy made a mess of the sweet treat — as well as what it looked like before he started going at it. The cake, which appears to be chocolate on the inside, is mostly green and features a baby beneath a blanket on the top, the number “1” on the front and Jacob’s name written on the base.

“Carrie can’t believe how blessed she is,” an insider exclusively told Closer Weekly in the day’s following his birth, adding that “this is a great time” for her family” and they were “going to cherish every single moment” with him.

“Carrie and Mike couldn’t have been more excited about introducing their son Jacob Bryan to the world. He’s the cutest thing ever and the family couldn’t be happier. He’s happy, healthy and already smiling,” the source added.

Watching the former American Idol winner’s journey as a mom of two over the past year has been so exciting. Our favorite moment? That would definitely have to be when she shared a video of Jacob crying whenever daddy Mike, 39, would sing but stopping as soon as mommy Carrie belted out using her incredible pipes. He knows what’s up!