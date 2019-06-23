That’s why she makes the big bucks! Carrie Underwood is one of the best singers in the industry, and her baby boy Jacob knows all about that, as her voice immediately stopped his crying.

The 36-year-old took to Instagram on Saturday, June 22, to share a video with her fans that shows her 5-month-old crying as soon as his dad, Mike Fisher, begins to sing. However, he’s all quiet when mom belts out her own tune. “Everyone’s a critic …” the American Idol alum captioned the clip.

Take a look at it below!

Fans of course went bonkers over the perfect video, including some very notable people. “This is the greatest thing I’ve seen all year,” Justin Timberlake himself responded in the comments section. “Oh my gosh, I’m dying,” actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley said.

The happy couple, who tied the knot in 2010, also share son Isaiah Michael, 4, and their kids are pretty entertaining in their own right. “I have a 4-year-old who’s, like, a schmoozer,” the country singer once joked about her eldest to Entertainment Tonight. “He knows the right things to say and he’s so cute about it and he knows how to get, not get what he wants but a little bit. And he’ll totally [work it], especially with girls he’s so sweet.”

“And then my [baby] is just four months of squishiness and smiley,” she added with a laugh. “And I love those smiley babies.” While the hitmaker is crazy about her children, it’s been a long journey, especially after the birth of her second child.

“I’m going to be honest, ‘bouncing back’ after having Jacob has been much more difficult than after I had Isaiah and I’ve been pretty hard on myself lately,” she captioned a mirror pic she shared on Instagram on March 30. “I go into the gym and I can’t run as fast or as far. I can’t lift as much weight or do as many reps as I could a year ago.”

“She added, “I just want to feel like myself again … for my body to feel the way that I know it can … Right now, I make a promise to myself to start appreciating what my body CAN do and stop focusing on what it can’t.”