For more than six decades, Ann-Margret has remained an icon of film, television and music. Her timeless beauty and signature red hair have never gone out of style. The Bye Bye Birdie actress has also had several iconic swimsuit moments in her films over the years.

Born in 1941 in Sweden, she developed a love for dancing and singing as a child. Her family moved to the U.S. after World War II, and she landed a deal with RCA. The “I Just Don’t Understand” singer made her acting debut in 1961’s Pocket Full of Miracles alongside Bette Davis.

A slew of other memorable roles followed including 1964’s Viva Las Vegas with costar Elvis Presley. The musical film was full of chemistry, catchy numbers and incredible costumes. She sported a yellow bathing suit during one scene where they launched into a duet of “The Lady Loves Me.” Decades later, she still views her portrayal of Rusty Martin as one of her most memorable roles.

“Just thinking about Viva Las Vegas or anytime someone mentions it, I smile. It was one of the happiest times of my life. … And believe it or not, I had never seen [Elvis] perform,” she told Fox News in April 2021. “I know that’s hard to believe but I hadn’t! I really got to see it when we were rehearsing, singing and dancing with each other. But we moved very much the same. And he loved his mother. I loved my mother and father. I had a great time. We were friends until the end. I had a great time.”

In the years that followed, the Emmy winner earned roles in Carnal Knowledge, Newsies, Taxi and Going in Style. She also snagged recurring roles in Third Watch, Ray Donovan and The Kaminsky Method. The performer has continued to prove that she is a triple threat. But some of her greatest memories of all were made with her late husband, Roger Smith, who died in 2017.

“We both wanted it to work. And it did work,” she told Closer in February 2022 about their marriage. “We were together night and day. We loved each other and were always in each other’s corner.”

Ann-Margret continues to keep her husband’s legacy alive while continuing to pursue acting roles. Her career has shown no signs of slowing down even after celebrating her 80th birthday in 2021. In March 2022, she was presented with the Timeless Beauty Award at the Hollywood Beauty Awards.



Keep scrolling to see a roundup of Ann-Margret’s swimsuit looks over the years.