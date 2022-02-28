Swedish-American actress Ann-Margret Olsson shot to fame in the early ‘60s as a recording artist and maven of 20th Century Fox films. Her 1963 role in Bye Bye Birdie earned her a Golden Globe nomination and was just the beginning of a successful Hollywood career. After six decades in the spotlight, there are still several surprising facts that fans are shocked to learn about the star.

Ann-Margret moved to the U.S. from Sweden with her parents in the late ‘40s. She began taking dance lessons at a young age and realized she had a passion for theater and acting. The singer joined the music group The Suttletones and traveled all over the U.S., performing in major venues.

“It sounds corny, but I do believe that I was born to entertain,” Ann-Margret told the New York Times in August 1971 about following her passions early on. “I can make people feel excitement, hope, passion … if I can do anything to ease tension, especially in these times when so many people are walking around with glazed eyes, then I feel that I’ve accomplished something.”

The beauty released her first album, And Here She Is: Ann-Margret, in 1961 under RCA. She released seven more studio albums throughout the decade, earning a Grammy nomination in 1962 for Best New Artist. It was Ann-Margret’s alluring acting performances that gained her even more critical acclaim in films like 1963’s The Flinstones and 1964’s Viva Las Vegas. Her portrayal of Kim McAfee in Bye Bye Birdie quickly became the role she is best known for.

“I had no idea how much that film would change my life. I didn’t know what it all meant,” Ann-Margret told FOX News in April 2021. “I just kept working very hard at it and did my absolute best. And I loved it. I think it shows. I never want to know what’s going to happen to me in life. I want to be surprised.”

In 1971, the multitalented performer starred in the comedy film Carnal Knowledge. Ann-Margret earned a Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture Actress in a Supporting Role and an Academy Award nomination. She won another Golden Globe in 1975 for her role in Tommy. The esteemed actress’ career continued to bring her tremendous success well into the 2000s. In 2010, Ann-Margret won an Emmy Award for her guest appearance on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

