Enjoying the sunshine! Angela Bassett spent some time relaxing on the beach with one of her pals in Paraggi on Thursday, July 6. The actress rocked a two-piece workout set and white sneakers during the outing.

Angela showed off her midriff in the black athletic top and red yoga pants as she lounged under an umbrella. At one point, she wrapped herself in a towel and shifted her focus to her phone. Angela was also spotted out getting dinner with friends in Portofino during the trip.

Paraggi is located between Santa Margherita Ligure and Portofino, a gorgeous vacation destination with crystal-clear water and breathtaking views. It’s no wonder Angela decided to take a trip to the coastal oasis!

Angela’s getaway with her pals came days after it was announced that she will be one of four recipients of the honorary Academy Awards at the 14th Governors Awards in November. This year, she made history as the first actor from a Marvel movie to receive an Oscar nomination after reprising her role of Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

“This morning is a little extra special in the Bassett-Vance household with news of my Oscar nomination,” she said in a statement in January. “What has drawn me to each of the women I’ve portrayed throughout my career is their strength, compassion, resilience and power. Wakanda Forever’s Queen Ramonda is a character that touched my spirit because she is a mother and a leader who must care for her grieving nation as much as she cares for her family in mourning. Ramonda is a love letter that reflects and acknowledges what we women do every day.”

Angela and her husband, Courtney B. Vance, are parents to twins Bronwyn and Slater, whom they welcomed via surrogate in January 2006. The kids joined their parents on the red carpet at the 95th Oscars on March 12. In the end, it was Jamie Lee Curtis who ended up winning the award for Best Supporting Actress at the ceremony, but Angela still has a lot to be proud of.

“Queen Ramonda, for me, is just, at its core, a representation of the strong women that I’ve had in my life who’ve raised me, of the strong women I see, my love for them, my appreciation of them,” she said of her iconic Marvel character in a March 3 interview with CBS.

