Fans can always count on Angela Bassett to wear showstopping looks at Hollywood’s biggest red carpet events. The 9-1-1 actress is the definition of timeless beauty. When she’s not attending movie premieres and proving that she is a style icon, the Black Panther star loves snapping photos in her beautiful bikinis on the beach.

Angela has often shared insight into her beauty routine after more than three decades in the spotlight. The Golden Globe winner revealed that she defines beauty as “real joy and peace from the inside,” during a September 2016 interview with the Los Angeles Times.

“I think that’s what’s meant by aging gracefully,” she explained. “The wonder of life. The goodness of others. People who have a level head, a ready smile and are open to expression and creativity, things that are positive. I think that’s where it starts, as opposed to being obsessed with that which ultimately fades and diminishes.”

The What’s Love Got to Do With It actress also teamed up with Dr. Barbara Sturm to create a skincare collection in 2016 called the Dr. Barbara Sturm Darker Skin Tones line. Angela took pride in her skincare line after years of trying out new products to find what worked best for her.

“I have a lot of access to things and I love lotions and potions and trying this and that,” she said. “But after a while, I get overwhelmed. … There can be power and truth in simplicity. It either works for you or it does not. It’s consistent or it’s not.”

Not only is she one of the most in-demand actresses in Hollywood, but Angela is also a mom to twins Slater Josiah Vance and Bronwyn Golden Vance, whom she shares with her husband, Courtney B. Vance. In between balancing her busy filming schedule and motherhood, the American Horror Story alum shared her fitness and workout routine in a May 2019 interview with Prevention.

“I do a lot of cardio as well as strength building, and squeeze in meditation when I can,” she said. “When possible, I love to work out with my friends when I’m not on the road or filming.”

Over her years in the entertainment industry, Angela has encouraged others to embrace their beauty and wear the things they feel the most comfortable in.

“I know people have things that they like about themselves and things that they want to hide about themselves,” she told People in October 2016. “I’ll say to my glam team, ‘I have great arms, you might want to show that!’ I believe we all have something — great legs, beautiful hair —so find your something, be proud of it, and accentuate it.”

