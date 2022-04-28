Jessica Alba and bikinis became synonymous with her iconic movie poster for the 2005 action-thriller Into the Blue. Her phenomenal photo became the ideal for a perfect bikini body. But over the years, the actress-turned-businesswoman has become much more guarded with showing off her famous figure, as she’s settled into life as a mother of three and an entrepreneur.

While the L.A’s Finest star is a prolific poster to her Instagram account, it’s rare that she shares any photos in bikinis or revealing clothing items. But she has been known to provide glimpses of her fabulous swimsuit figure every now and then while on sunny vacations to Mexico, Thailand or other warm weather getaways.

Jessica became a first-time mom in 2008, welcoming daughter Honor with husband Cash Warren. They became parents for a second time in 2011, when little sister Haven came along. Jessica and Cash added a son to the mix with the birth of their little boy Hayes on New Year’s Eve in 2017.

After her first two pregnancies, Jessica went to great lengths to make sure her flat tummy and trim waistline snapped back. “I wore a double corset day and night for three months. It was brutal. It’s not for everyone,” she told Net-a-Porter’s The Edit magazine in April 2013, adding, “It was sweaty but worth it.”

But Jessica didn’t put herself through all of that physical misery after Hayes’ birth. “I felt more pressure when I was younger. Now that I’m older, I’m a little easier on myself,” she told People Now in August 2018 about how she didn’t feel such a rush to lose the baby weight.

“It just takes time, and you just have to let your body heal and take the time. It’s baby steps,” Jessica explained, adding, “Every little milestone is meaningful to me, though. Like when I can finally put on a pair of jeans that I couldn’t wear before or that didn’t fit.”

Jessica added the title of Chairwoman to her résumé in 2011 when she founded The Honest Company, selling eco-friendly items including baby products, beauty items, cleaning products, other household necessities and much more. The Sin City star took her company public in May 2021, and her net worth skyrocketed to an insane amount of $340 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. That will buy a lot of bikinis!

Scroll down for Jessica’s hottest bikini photos.