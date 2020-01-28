Andy Cohen’s Son Ben Is His Total Mini-Me! See the TV Host’s Cutest Pics of His Little Man

Can you believe Andy Cohen‘s son, Benjamin, will be turning 1 years old this year?! Although it feels like just yesterday when the Watch What Happens Live host welcomed his first child via surrogate, the time has flown since Andy became a dad in February 2019.

At the time, the 51-year-old hunk announced the incredible moment on Instagram. “WOW! This is my son, Benjamin Allen Cohen. He is 9 lbs, 2 ounces!! 20 inches!! Born at 6:35 pm PT,” Andy gushed in the caption. “He is named after my grandfather Ben Allen. I’m in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I’m a dad. Wow.”

Just a few months following Ben’s birth, the Bravo star — who excitingly revealed he was expecting his child via surrogacy in December 2018 — celebrated his first-ever Father’s Day in June 2019. Andy gushed to Us Weekly about the fun-filled holiday festivity while attending an event.

“It was really good!” the proud dad sweetly shared with the outlet. “It was great. We had an outing. He and I went upstate. We had brunch with some other gay dads.” Aww!

In September 2019, the Radio Andy host gave Closer Weekly some updates on little Ben’s exciting milestone achievements. “He’s great, he’s sitting up, he’s about to crawl,” Andy exclusively told Closer while attending the 2019 Clio Awards. “He’s dancing, I sing The Grateful Dead to him constantly, he’s great.”

He also dished whether he wants to give Benjamin a little brother or sister. “I might consider having another one — I’m thinking about it,” he told Extra.

The beloved TV personality echoed that sentiment while chatting with Closer. “I mean it’s on my mind but it’s not a … nothing’s in the oven,” Andy dished.

We can’t wait to see if the talk show host adds another adorable baby to his brood! For now, though, we’re just happy he has Ben in his life and they have each other.

