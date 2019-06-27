Adding to the family? Andy Cohen may want another baby, this after adopting his first child earlier this year.

“I might consider having another one — I’m thinking about it,” the 51-year-old recently told Extra. The TV personality welcomed his son Benjamin Allen in February 2019 via surrogate — and it seems like Andy is having the time of his life raising his kid.

He’s “growing rapidly,” the Watch What Happens Live host told the outlet. “He is drinking his milk, he is a really chill baby. He is trying to crawl. He’s grasping a lot, a lot of eye contact, focusing on books. He can hold his bottle, almost.”

Ever since becoming a father, Andy has been over the moon about the experience he had. “I worked with an incredible surrogate. She was in California. Surrogacy is illegal in so many states, including New York. I don’t understand why. It’s a voluntary process, obviously,” Andy told People a short time after little Ben arrived in his family. “My surrogate just viewed it as, she was giving me the ultimate gift. She gave me life. So I’ll be forever indebted to her.” He added that he felt “very lucky” the embryo that turned into his son was successful and there were no complications at all.

The Love Connection alum also discussed what it was on the day his child arrived. “I was in the delivery room. I had been hoping that he would have a full head of hair, and he really over-delivered,” he joked. “That was the first thing you see, the head of hair coming out. And I was amazed.”

Andy recalled that he was able to “cut the umbilical cord,” and added, “He was so alert for the first two hours. His eyes were wide open. He didn’t cry; he was just calm. I kind of have no words for it.”

It certainly looks like Andy is crazy about Benjamin — so perhaps he would like another baby in the household? We’ll see!