Oh, baby! Andy Cohen rang in his first-ever Father’s Day on Sunday, June, 16, and the Bravo guru couldn’t be more in love with his little bundle of joy. Following the special holiday, Andy opened up about what being the father of 4-month-old son Benjamin Allen Cohen means to him and about the fun-filled day they shared together.

“It was really good!” the 51-year-old gushed to Us Weekly at the American Songbook Gala on Wednesday, June 19. “It was great. We had an outing. He and I went upstate. We had brunch with some other gay dads.”

On the morning of Father’s Day, the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host took to Instagram to give fans an adorable glimpse into the special day. “My first Father’s Day! Happy Dad’s Day, everybody. I want to thank my surrogate in California, without whom I wouldn’t have Ben,” the handsome hunk captioned a pic of the little guy wearing a super cute blue onesie that read “I ❤️ Dad” on the derrière.

Fans of the beloved TV personality flooded the comment section with messages of kindness and support. “I’ve been waiting a long time to be able to say this … but Happy Father’s Day, enjoy, you deserve it!” one fan gushed. “Happy Father’s Day Andy, from another gay daddy of three beautiful children,” wrote another.

Andy’s life was forever changed after he welcomed baby Benjamin via surrogate on April 4. The proud dad — who has been open and honest about the journey to fatherhood — shared the exciting news with fans on Instagram at the time. “WOW! This is my son, Benjamin Allen Cohen. He is 9 lbs 2 ounces !! 20 inches !! Born at 6:35 pm, PT,” he gushed in the caption. “He is named after my grandfather Ben Allen. I’m in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I’m a dad. Wow.”

In April, the Love Connection host teased that Benjamin could be getting a baby brother or sister in the future. “I think about it all the time,” he admitted to the outlet. “I know, tick tock.”