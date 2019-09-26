It looks like Andy Cohen can’t get enough of fatherhood! While attending the 2019 Clio Awards in New York City on Wednesday, September 25, the beloved TV host opened up about his little bundle of joy, son Benjamin Allen, and dished whether he sees another baby in his future.

“I mean it’s on my mind but it’s not a … nothing’s in the oven,” the 51-year-old hunk — who also hosted the 60th annual Clio Awards, which honors the work of professionals in advertising, sports, fashion, music and other creative businesses — dished exclusively to Closer Weekly.

Even though the Watch What Happens Live star has yet to secure any plans regrading a second child, Andy gushed about having his hands full with Ben. He even shared some of the little tot’s latest milestone achievements!

“He’s great, he’s sitting up, he’s about to crawl,” the Radio Andy host, who welcomed his first child via surrogacy this past February, adorably shared with Closer. “He’s dancing, I sing The Grateful Dead to him constantly, he’s great.” Aww!

This isn’t the first time Andy has opened up about the possibility of welcoming a second child. In June, the Bravo guru told Extra he was “thinking about” giving Ben a sibling and “might consider having another one.” Fingers crossed!

Since becoming a single father of one, Andy has been quite open with giving fans the most adorable glimpses into his life with Ben. He has, however, also been extremely candid about the not-so-pretty parts of being a parent, which includes having to find a way to balance his busy career with his new job of of being a father.

“I just take it day-to-day and I only say yes to things that I’m passionate about and I want to do,” he told Us Weekly in July. “I was turning down [opportunities]. They were like, ‘Do you want to present an award at the Billboard Awards,’ I’m like, ‘Yes! But I can’t go to Vegas for 24 hours.’ I would’ve in the past.” What a doting daddy!

It looks like we’ll have to stay tuned for any baby announcements from Andy!