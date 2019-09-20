No way! Andy Cohen probably has the best story to tell people at dinner parties. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, September 19, he revealed he got a sweet gift from Madonna after he paid the Queen of Pop $500 for it.

“Did Madonna sell me this Polaroid Selfie she took onstage in Brooklyn last night for 500 bucks!?” he hilariously wrote. “YOU BET SHE DID! Incredible night! Incredible artist! #Madame❌.”

Andy’s post was liked over 24,000 times and we understand why. He’s a very relatable guy! If Madonna ever sold us a polaroid selfie of herself, then we would be screaming too. The Bravo host is always open about his life and when he welcomed his son, Benjamin, seven months ago, he’s been giving his fans all of the best updates about his kid.

“It was really good!” he previously told Us Weekly about what it was like for him to spend Father’s Day with his kid for the very first time. “It was great. We had an outing. He and I went upstate. We had brunch with some other gay dads.”

Andy also gushed about his amazing day with baby Benjamin on Instagram. “My first Father’s Day!” he wrote at the time. “Happy Dad’s Day, everybody. I want to thank my surrogate in California, without whom I wouldn’t have Ben.”

Since Andy, 51, is so happy to be a father, he’s practically been thanking his surrogate every day. However, his new challenge is being a dad of one and a businessman at the same time.

“I just take it day-to-day and I only say yes to things that I’m passionate about and I want to do,” he told Us Weekly in another interview. “I was turning down [opportunities]. They were like, ‘Do you want to present an award at the Billboard Awards,’ I’m like, ‘Yes! But I can’t go to Vegas for 24 hours.’ I would’ve in the past.”

Don’t be sad for Andy, though. Once he sees baby Benjamin at home, he knows those missed opportunities are worth it. “Family has always been incredibly important to me,” he previously said to Wendy Williams. “I just thought this [having a baby] is in my future and now this is the last exit to doing this, so I did it.”