A lot changed for Andy Cohen after welcoming his first son, Benjamin Allen Cohen, via surrogate this past February. Since then, fans of the Watch What Happens Live host has fallen in love with watching him raise the little bundle of joy.

On Monday, July 22, the 51-year-old shared a new pic of baby Ben wearing an adorable Snoopy towel while looking up to his dad with big doe eyes. Andy simply captioned the photo of him with three heart emojis. So cute!

The Bravo guru’s most recent snap of his mini-me comes less than one week after he opened up to Wendy Williams about choosing to welcome a child via surrogacy. Andy got candid about fatherhood while stopping by The Wendy Williams Show on Thursday, July 18, to help ring in his pal’s 55th birthday.

“I was approaching 50 and I was thinking … is this my destiny, I’ll just be hosting the show and being Andy in the city, or is there more for me,” the Love Connection host revealed to Wendy. “Family has always been incredibly important to me … I just thought this [having a baby] is in my future and now this is the last exit to doing this, so I did it.”

Andy said that he felt like he was “ready” to become a father. “I’ve been Andy in the city for a long time,” he said, noting that wild nights out will come to an end for him as Ben continues to grow up. “I was ready to be Andy on the couch, with the kid,” he explained. So sweet!

Although Andy has his hands full with baby Ben, the doting dad loves fatherhood so much he recently dished that he’s thinking about baby No. 2! “I might consider having another one — I’m thinking about it,” Andy told Extra. He even gave insight on Ben’s first milestones. He’s “growing rapidly,” Andy told the outlet. “He is drinking his milk, he is a really chill baby. He is trying to crawl. He’s grasping a lot, a lot of eye contact, focusing on books. He can hold his bottle, almost.”

As we continue to watch little Ben grow up, it looks like we’ll have to stay tuned for a second baby announcement!