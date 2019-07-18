She may have had a rough start in the entertainment business, but Wendy Williams‘ unmatched work ethic and appealing personality have paved a road for great success. In fact, the self-proclaimed “Queen of Media” — who turns 55 years old on Thursday, July 18 — has completely transformed her career throughout the past three decades.

Even though Wendy is best known as the host of her beloved daytime talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, there’s a lot more you probably don’t know about what she has been up to in Hollywood throughout a rather impressive career.

In honor of Wendy’s milestone birthday, take a look through the gallery below to see the icon’s highlights through the years!