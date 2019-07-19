They’ve reunited! Andy Cohen rekindled a friendship with Wendy Williams when he appeared on the July 18 episode of her talk show. As soon as he stepped on stage, Andy seemingly admitted that her estranged husband, Kevin Hunter, was the reason why he stayed off The Wendy Williams Show for the past six years.

“Your husband was not my biggest fan,” he told Wendy, who was celebrating turning 55 years old. “I’ve been cheering you on for the last six years.”

Andy added that Wendy’s new relationship status as a single woman is a great reason for them to celebrate. “I’m so excited about Wendy in the city,” he said, and Andy took to Instagram to show how much he meant it.

“I’m back on @wendyshow for the first time in SIX YEARS today! Happy Birthday, Wendy!! #HowYouDoing,” he wrote on social media alongside a pic of him and Wendy sitting on her iconic purple couch. In the lovely snap, the TV personality held up a beautiful bouquet of flowers that Andy gave her in honor of her birthday and she also wore a gorgeous tiara that made her look like the queen she is.

“Love it!” one of Andy’s fans wrote in the comments section and, judging by the photo, Andy’s appearance on The Wendy Williams Show seemed to be exactly what Wendy needed after she filed for divorce from Kevin in April. The Think Like a Man star was nothing but smiles!

According to Us Weekly, Wendy’s separation from Kevin left her feeling very heartbroken. “Friends close to her are worried she’s spiraling out of control,” a source said in June. “Wendy is not in a good place.” That was then and this is now, though, as it seems Wendy has moved on and found a new man to enjoy her life with.

On the July 8 episode of her talk show she revealed that she was “not on the market anymore.” While she admitted that she is “not in love,” there is someone — a doctor, no less — she is “crazy about.”

We’re so happy Wendy is doing well and has rekindled a friendship with Andy!