He’s still got it! During the August 12 episode of Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen got a surprising phone call from a fan who dialed into the show to ask him out on a date.

“Let’s go to Jacob from Austin. Hey, Jacob! What’s your question?” Andy, 51, asked the smooth-voiced caller. He calmly replied, “I just think you’re so attractive Andy and if you ever come to Austin I would love to take you out on a date.” OK then!

After hearing Jacob’s offer, Andy immediately wanted to know more about the mystery caller. “Wow. Where are you from?” the Bravo star asked, so Jacob smoothly replied, “Austin.” The way he said his hometown made Andy want to give his fan a huge compliment.

“Oh, I like your voice,” he flirted back, prompting Jacob to take a shot. “I’m 22 but I want to take you out,” he said. “I’ll pick you up from the airport. I’ll pay for everything. It’s good.”

Once Jacob gave Andy all the inside details on the date, staff members and guest Steve Gold of Million Dollar Listing New York erupted in laughter. “Wow, Jake,” Andy said, but by then Jacob was ready to seal the deal with the TV personality before his time was up on the show.

“Hey Andy, I’ll DM you and we can talk about this in your Instagram DM’s,” he said. Wow, looks like Andy’s still got it!

“He’s running the show here!” the talk show aficionado quipped back. “Alright, I like it. Maybe I need a bossy 22-year-old.”

In February, the dad-of-one welcomed his first baby boy, Benjamin Allen, via surrogate. Since then, Andy has been doing a great job balancing his work and family life. “I just take it day-to-day,” he recently told Us Weekly. “And I only say yes to things that I’m passionate about and I want to do.”

Even with a baby at home, Andy still has dates lined up around the corner!