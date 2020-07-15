Alex Trebek may be battling stage IV pancreatic cancer, but nothing can keep the iconic Jeopardy! host from getting out and about. Although it’s not too often, photos show he’s doing his best to remain positive as he’s been spotted on rare occasions while taking out the garbage and during outings with his wife, Jean Currivan Trebek.

The beloved game show star first revealed his cancer diagnosis in an emotional video shared via YouTube in March 2019. At the time, Alex said he was “diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer” like “50,000 other people in the United States each year.”

“Now normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working,” he insisted. “And with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease. Truth told, I have to! Because under the terms of my contract, I have to host Jeopardy! for three more years! So help me. Keep the faith and we’ll win. We’ll get it done. Thank you.”

Since he’s battled pancreatic cancer for over the last year, Alex has continued to show remarkable bravery. While commemorating the first anniversary of his diagnosis in March, the former Wizard of Odds host — who tied the knot with Jean in 1990 — explained why it would be a “massive betrayal” if he were to give up in his fight.

“Now, I’d be lying if I said the journey was an easy one,” he stated in the clip. “There were some good days, but a lot of not so good days. There were moments of great pain, days when certain bodily functions no longer functioned and sudden [and] massive attacks of great depression that made me wonder if it was really worth fighting on.”

However, Alex noted it would be a “betrayal of my wife and soulmate, Jean, who has given her all to help me survive. It would have been a betrayal of other cancer patients who have looked up to me as an inspiration and a cheerleader of sorts, of the value of living and hope,” he added. “And it certainly would’ve been a betrayal of my faith in God and the millions of prayers that have been said on my behalf.”

Considering the Canadian-American TV personality isn’t backing down against cancer, he’s doing all he can to stay strong and focused. “He always says, ‘No matter what, I power through.’ He really is hopeful,” a friend shared with Closer Weekly following the news of his diagnosis. “He’s got all the help and the care money can buy.”

Stay strong, Alex!

