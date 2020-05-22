Staying healthy! Alex Trebek looked in good spirits as he took out the trash amid quarantine. The beloved game show host wore a Jeopardy! T-shirt as he was spotted outside his home on Thursday, May 21.

The 79-year-old proved he’s keeping busy despite being in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. Besides showing his pride for the hit ABC game show, the longtime Jeopardy! host sported blue jeans, a baseball cap and brown slippers.

Although Alex’s stage IV pancreatic cancer puts him at a much higher risk of contracting COVID-19, he’s remained positive in self-isolation. In fact, a longtime friend of the Emmy winner exclusively told Closer Weekly he’s actually “managing quite well.”

“God bless him. He made it easy,” Alex’s pal Ruta Lee dished in mid-April, noting, however, the former Concentration host has been struggling to stay occupied since Jeopardy! has been on hiatus from filming. “For a short time, yes. He’ll go back, you know,” she said. “It’s tough on him.”

Luckily, Alex has been doing things around the house, — like taking out the garbage — in order to keep his mind sharp.

“He knows how to do plumbing, he knows how to do carpentry, electrical work. He loves to read. So he’s OK,” Ruta explained. “He knows how to do everything and he has every tool in the world because he bought out a hardware store that was going out of business.”

Earlier this year, the Canadian TV personality — who first opened up about his cancer battle in March 2019 — gave fans an update as he approached the first anniversary of his diagnosis. At the time, Alex got candid about the “moments of great pain,” but insisted he would not give up.

“My oncologist tried to cheer me up the other day,” the former Wizard of Odds host recalled. “He said, Alex, even though the two-year survival rate is only seven percent, he was certain the two of us would be sitting in his office celebrating my second anniversary of survival.”

“And you know something, if I — no, if we, because so many of us are involved in this same situation,” he sweetly continued, “If we just take it one day at a time, with a positive attitude, anything is possible. I’ll keep you posted.”

Keep it up, Alex!

Scroll through the gallery below to see more photos of the TV icon!

